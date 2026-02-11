ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Short Interest Down 65.6% in January

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,363 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 3,963 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPXV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06.

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

