The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.81. 388,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,834,000 after buying an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,819,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,829,000 after purchasing an additional 195,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,982,000 after purchasing an additional 239,586 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,251,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,140,000 after purchasing an additional 703,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

