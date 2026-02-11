Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA) Short Interest Down 94.3% in January

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,609 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 28,115 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 71,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSQA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,040. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

About Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of floating rate, USD-denominated arbitrage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies. The fund specifically invests in the senior tranches of a CLO PSQA was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

