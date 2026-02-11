Nano Dimension Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the average daily volume of 4,381 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 23.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 339,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 96.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 656,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 322,028 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Immersion Corp raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. Immersion Corp now owns 6,020,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNDM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nano Dimension from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 5.4%

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is a provider of advanced additive manufacturing solutions tailored for the electronics industry. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, the company develops integrated hardware, software and material platforms designed to accelerate the design and production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and conformal electronic devices. Its flagship DragonFly printers use patented inkjet-based 3D printing technology to produce multi-layer PCB prototypes in a single build process, reducing lead times and enabling rapid design iterations.

In addition to its 3D printing systems, Nano Dimension offers a suite of proprietary conductive and dielectric inks, as well as workflow software that connects designers, engineers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

