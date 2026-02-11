INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF) Short Interest Up 762.2% in January

INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 354,428 shares, a growth of 762.2% from the January 15th total of 41,109 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,305,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,305,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INVO Fertility Stock Performance
IVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 603,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. INVO Fertility has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $120.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Fertility
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Fertility stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of INVO Fertility at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About INVO Fertility
INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) is a medical technology company focused on advancing assisted reproductive treatments through innovative in-vivo incubation solutions. The company develops and commercializes devices designed to facilitate fertilization and early embryo development inside a patient’s body, offering an alternative to conventional laboratory-based in vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques.
The company’s flagship product, the INVOcell device, is a single-use, intravaginal incubator that holds a controlled microenvironment for egg and sperm co-incubation.
