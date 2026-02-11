Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 7.3% increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $9.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,953. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

