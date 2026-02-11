Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE) Short Interest Update

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,525 shares, an increase of 349.3% from the January 15th total of 562 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II by 61,656.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ POLE opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II ( NASDAQ:POLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a business combination. The company has no commercial operations of its own but seeks to merge with or acquire a private business with a focus on advanced mobility, high-performance automotive technologies, or related sectors. By leveraging the Andretti brand, it aims to align with firms operating at the intersection of motorsports and cutting-edge vehicle innovation.

The SPAC structure allows Andretti Acquisition Corp.

