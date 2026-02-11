1RT Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ONCHU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1RT Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ONCHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,178 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 15th total of 4,752 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

1RT Acquisition Stock Performance

ONCHU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. 1RT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Get 1RT Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1RT Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1RT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1RT Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in 1RT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in 1RT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

1RT Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on December 13, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1RT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1RT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.