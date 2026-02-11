Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Trading Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $86.3110. 1,413,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,755,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.81.

VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Valaris by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

