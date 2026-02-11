Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 143,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 81,916 shares.The stock last traded at $9.1450 and had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Redeia Corporacion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Redeia Corporacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Redeia Corporacion Price Performance

Redeia Corporacion Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) is a Spain-based energy infrastructure group principally engaged in the transmission of electricity, provision of telecommunications services through an extensive fiber-optic network, and transportation and distribution of natural gas. In its electricity transmission business, Redeia operates and maintains high-voltage lines and substations under long-term concession agreements, ensuring the reliable flow of power across the Iberian Peninsula. Its telecommunications arm leverages that same network infrastructure to serve both internal grid-management needs and third-party clients, supporting data traffic and digital services.

