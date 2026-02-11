Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $45.00. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 18,710 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

