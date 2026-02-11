iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 62,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 23,604 shares.The stock last traded at $95.64 and had previously closed at $95.55.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

