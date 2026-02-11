Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Up 11.3% – Should You Buy?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.77 and last traded at GBX 7.68. 4,185,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,939,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.41. The stock has a market cap of £44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

