St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,243 and last traded at GBX 1,259.50. 8,561,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 29,304,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

St. James’s Place News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting St. James’s Place this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,645.14.

St. James’s Place Trading Down 13.4%

The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,434.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

