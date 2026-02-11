Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 96491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

TLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

