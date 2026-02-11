HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $210.33 and last traded at $209.6710. 776,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,485,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.95.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $448.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.43. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,610.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,604. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 34,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

