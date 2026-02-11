Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.3280. 3,523,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,588,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup upgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Asana Stock Down 9.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 62,165 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $889,581.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 702,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,045,806.03. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 24,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $336,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 968,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,737.46. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Asana by 40.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

