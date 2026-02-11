Raymond James Financial Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James Financial from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Johnson Rice decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 702.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

