abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 12.0% increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HQL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 104,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

