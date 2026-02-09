Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $73.93. 17,908,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 21,877,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber agreed to acquire Getir's Türkiye delivery portfolio (food, grocery, retail and water), combining it with Uber/Trendyol Go to deepen local scale and market share; deal is subject to approvals.

Company press release confirms the Getir transaction and frames it as a strategic doubling-down on Türkiye, implying revenue and density benefits in a high-growth market.

Uber expanded its global payments partnership with Adyen to power new market launches and Uber kiosks, which should streamline payment operations and support rollout efficiency.

Bank of America-backed commentary and related analyst coverage continue to highlight autonomous-vehicle upside and maintain Buy views, supporting longer-term upside thesis despite near-term pressures.

Zacks and other market-watch pieces note elevated investor attention on UBER but don't provide new catalysts; useful for tracking interest but not immediately directional.

Competitor update: Lyft launched teen accounts (later to Uber's rollout); incremental competitive activity to monitor but unlikely to materially shift UBER's large-market dynamics.

Analyst pressure: Citigroup trimmed its Uber price target to $110, a reminder that some sell-side firms see limited near-term upside and may weigh on sentiment.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,348,319,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,667,121,000 after acquiring an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

