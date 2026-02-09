Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 33375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 544.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,189 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

