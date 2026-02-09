Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northern Trust (NTRS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $143.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $139.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Northern Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/7/2026 – Northern Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – Northern Trust was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/7/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Northern Trust had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2025 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/27/2025 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2025 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $131.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Get Northern Trust Corporation alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Richard Petrino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.91 per share, with a total value of $148,910.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,332 shares in the company, valued at $496,168.12. The trade was a 42.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.85 per share, with a total value of $37,203.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,472.35. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.