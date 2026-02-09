Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 1,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 31,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.8770.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWODY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint‐venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build‐out and after‐sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

