Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 108049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.
Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Royce Otc Micro
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.
Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Otc Micro
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Otc Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Otc Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.