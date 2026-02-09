Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 108049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Otc Micro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Otc Micro in the second quarter worth $107,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

