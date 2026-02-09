Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.7850, with a volume of 53494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $571.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 145,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60,373 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.