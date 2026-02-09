Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $422.00 and last traded at $424.25, with a volume of 145860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $401.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.50.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

