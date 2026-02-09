Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.93. 2,161,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm’s business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal’s product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

