Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.45 and last traded at $125.9010, with a volume of 530115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.32.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

