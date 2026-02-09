Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.2850, with a volume of 16725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 45.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

