Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.2850, with a volume of 16725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.
The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.
