Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 191,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 277,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CJR.B shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

