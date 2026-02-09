China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 38244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

CYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Yuchai International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $4,759,000.

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

