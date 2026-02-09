Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Releases Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Freedom had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%.

Freedom Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:FRHC traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $122.16. The stock had a trading volume of 89,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,836. Freedom has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,036.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $151.06.

Get Freedom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freedom in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Freedom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Freedom presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Freedom by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Through its subsidiaries, the company caters to retail, institutional, and corporate clients by offering access to global capital markets, equity and fixed-income trading, and research-driven investment strategies.

The firm’s product suite includes online and over-the-counter brokerage platforms, margin lending, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.