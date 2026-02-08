US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.0825, with a volume of 27,995 shares changing hands.

Positive Sentiment: Rising concern after the expiration of the last U.S.–Russia arms-control pact is fueling fears of an arms race, which can lift demand for radiation-detection and monitoring equipment. Read More.

U.S. accusations that China conducted secret nuclear explosive tests add to geopolitical uncertainty around nuclear programs — another potential near-term boost to demand for detection/measurement products and services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has launched a reorganisation; this could change regulatory workflows and licensing timelines for nuclear-related vendors but the direct impact on small specialized suppliers like US Nuclear Corp. is uncertain. Read More.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has launched a reorganisation; this could change regulatory workflows and licensing timelines for nuclear-related vendors but the direct impact on small specialized suppliers like US Nuclear Corp. is uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: High-level U.S.–Iran nuclear talks in Oman keep nuclear issues in the headlines. Successful diplomacy could reduce near-term risk, but ongoing talks maintain market focus on monitoring and verification tools. Read More.

High-level U.S.–Iran nuclear talks in Oman keep nuclear issues in the headlines. Successful diplomacy could reduce near-term risk, but ongoing talks maintain market focus on monitoring and verification tools. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Conversely, reports that the U.S. and Russia may be close to extending New START (or otherwise reaching an agreement) would reduce the immediate risk of an arms‑race acceleration and could dampen demand growth for detection equipment. Read More.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp is a developer and distributor of radiation detection and monitoring equipment for a broad range of applications. The company designs, manufactures and markets instruments that measure nuclear radiation levels, contamination and exposure. Its product lineup includes portable survey meters, contamination monitors, personal dosimeters and fixed-site portal monitors intended to support safety and regulatory compliance in environments where ionizing radiation is present.

In addition to its core instrumentation business, US Nuclear Corp offers calibration, maintenance and rental services to ensure that radiation detection equipment remains accurate and compliant with industry standards.

