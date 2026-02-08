Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.99 and traded as high as GBX 155. Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 135, with a volume of 713 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76.

In related news, insider Paul Harding acquired 18,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £12,239.56. Company insiders own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other. The company engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; provision of appraisal and project management services, as well as professional agency, consultancy and valuation, and insurance services under the Christie & Co, Christie Finance, Christie Insurance, and Pinders brands.

