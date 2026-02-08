Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.15 and traded as high as GBX 4.10. Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.96, with a volume of 366,942 shares changing hands.

Eden Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites. To date, they have been primarily used on high-value fruits and vegetables, improving crop yields and marketability, with equal or better performance when compared with conventional pesticides.

Featured Articles

