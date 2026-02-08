Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.15 and traded as high as GBX 4.10. Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.96, with a volume of 366,942 shares changing hands.
Eden Research Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £20.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Eden Research
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites. To date, they have been primarily used on high-value fruits and vegetables, improving crop yields and marketability, with equal or better performance when compared with conventional pesticides.
