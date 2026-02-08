PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) versus PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Financial Contrast

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDD and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 11 4 0 2.27 PSQ 1 0 1 0 2.00

PDD presently has a consensus target price of $139.87, indicating a potential upside of 32.92%. PSQ has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 337.01%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than PDD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.8% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PDD and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 24.46% 29.31% 18.47% PSQ -178.95% -184.74% -62.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDD and PSQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $53.96 billion 2.72 $15.40 billion $9.58 10.98 PSQ $23.20 million 1.60 -$57.69 million ($1.20) -0.67

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDD beats PSQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

