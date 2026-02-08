Genesco (NYSE:GCO) versus ON (NYSE:ONON) Head-To-Head Analysis

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genesco and ON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco 1 3 0 1 2.20 ON 2 3 17 2 2.79

Genesco currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. ON has a consensus price target of $59.86, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%. Given ON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than Genesco.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Genesco has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genesco and ON”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco $2.33 billion 0.13 -$18.89 million ($0.18) -161.16 ON $2.63 billion 10.37 $275.23 million $0.77 56.47

ON has higher revenue and earnings than Genesco. Genesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Genesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Genesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of ON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genesco and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco N/A 2.11% 0.78% ON 7.45% 14.81% 8.48%

Summary

ON beats Genesco on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

