Head to Head Review: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biocorrx and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 1 0 0 2.00 Medpace 3 9 2 0 1.93

Medpace has a consensus target price of $491.27, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $10,000.00 636.71 -$5.11 million ($0.32) -0.81 Medpace $2.11 billion 7.24 $404.39 million $14.30 37.90

This table compares Biocorrx and Medpace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx. Biocorrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx N/A N/A -96.39% Medpace 18.36% 91.88% 23.65%

Volatility & Risk

Biocorrx has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medpace beats Biocorrx on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

