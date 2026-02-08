Critical Review: Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) versus Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) and Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and Able View Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International -22.66% N/A -90.47% Able View Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able View Global has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.46 -$135.48 million ($2.24) -1.54 Able View Global $128.93 million 0.31 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atlantic International and Able View Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Able View Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantic International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 1 1 0 1 2.33 Able View Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Able View Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc. operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

