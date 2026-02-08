Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Kimberly Parry Organics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Kimberly Parry Organics Price Performance

Kimberly Parry Organics Company Profile

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc distributes its products through 500 outlets, including CosmeKitchen locations in Japan; Beauty Gallery locations in Macau; Great Jones Spa in New York; Four Seasons Resorts in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara; Terranea Resort & Spa in California; Ascent Spa at Tenaya Lodge, California; and other retail outlets across the United States.

