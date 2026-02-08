92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of 92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares.

92 Resources Trading Up ∞

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$133,500.00 and a PE ratio of -0.12.

About 92 Resources

(Get Free Report)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec. It also holds an interest in the Upper Ross Lake property comprising 2 claims totaling of 57 hectares in Upper Ross Lake, Northwest Territories; Zim Frac property and Golden Frac Sand property located near Golden, British Colombia; Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Corvette properties consisting of 115 mineral claims located in the James Bay Region, Quebec; and Silver Sands vanadium project covering an area of 3,735 hectares situated in the Pine Pass area of eastern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 92 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 92 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.