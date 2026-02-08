51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and traded as low as $26.77. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 1,889 shares changing hands.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 3.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company’s service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.