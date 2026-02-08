Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as low as C$0.90. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 162,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

