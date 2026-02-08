Financial Survey: Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) versus Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Saab and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saab 7.99% 16.16% 6.11% Innovative Solutions and Support 18.54% 26.52% 16.12%

Volatility & Risk

Saab has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saab 2 1 0 1 2.00 Innovative Solutions and Support 0 1 1 4 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Saab and Innovative Solutions and Support, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innovative Solutions and Support has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.05%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Solutions and Support is more favorable than Saab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saab and Innovative Solutions and Support”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saab $8.42 billion 4.63 $394.58 million $0.74 49.20 Innovative Solutions and Support $84.30 million 4.13 $15.63 million $0.87 22.52

Saab has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support. Innovative Solutions and Support is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Saab on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saab

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry. In addition, the company offers solutions for safety and security, surveillance and decision support, and threat detection, location, and protection, including airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, and combat systems, as well as C4I solutions. Additionally, it provides submarines with the Stirling system for air independent propulsion, surface combatants, mine hunting systems, and autonomous vessels; and systems development, systems integration, information security, systems security, communications, mechanics, and technical product information and logistics. Saab AB (publ) was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

