Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and traded as low as $39.71. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 4,161 shares.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank is a Canadian chartered bank offering a range of banking and financial services to personal, commercial and institutional clients. Its core business activities include commercial lending, personal banking, wealth management, equipment financing and insurance. The bank develops tailored financing solutions for small to medium-sized enterprises, while providing deposit accounts, residential mortgages and digital banking platforms to individual customers.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canadian Western Bank was created to address the financing needs of growing businesses in Western Canada.

