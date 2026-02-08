Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.61 and traded as low as GBX 450.80. Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 456.80, with a volume of 791,596 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GROW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 459 price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molten Ventures from GBX 719 to GBX 724 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.67.

The stock has a market cap of £814.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 197.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.76.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 42 earnings per share for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a negative net margin of 369.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Equities analysts expect that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 226,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 458, for a total value of £1,036,843.30. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

