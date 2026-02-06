Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for KNX Q2 Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:KNX opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952.15. This represents a 90.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $324,074.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,770. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,791 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,377,000 after buying an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,407,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $51,817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coverage note argues the company's soft reported quarter contains offsets that make the results less negative than headline numbers imply — this can limit downside if investors focus on underlying volume/cost trends.

Zacks' published long‑range numbers still show substantial earnings ramp by FY2027–FY2028 (FY2027 $3.04, FY2028 $4.32), suggesting analysts expect recovery/growth beyond the near term — a potential upside case for longer‑horizon investors.

Zacks Research retains a "Hold" rating on KNX while updating estimates; that reflects analyst caution rather than an outright bearish revision and may temper trading volatility.

Zacks cut multiple near‑term EPS estimates across Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 (Q1 2026 to $0.30; FY2026 to $1.89; FY2027 to $3.04 from $3.42), signaling weaker expected near‑term profitability and creating downward pressure on shares.

COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (~40% reduction in his holdings) at ~ $54.77; the SEC filing is available. Significant insider selling can be read negatively by the market.

EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares at about $60.87; another disclosed executive sale that may amplify negative sentiment among short‑term traders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

