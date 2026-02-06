Steven Moster Buys 300 Shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Steven Moster purchased 300 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $456.23 per share, for a total transaction of $136,869.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,740.48. This trade represents a 11.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $522.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.40. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.53 and a 52 week high of $713.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.00 by ($0.42). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $580.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: CEO William C. Boor bought 1,000 shares at an average $495 on Feb. 4, increasing his stake ~2.1% — a sizable direct buy from the company’s top executive that can signal confidence in the business. SEC Form 4 – Boor Purchase

CEO William C. Boor bought 1,000 shares at an average $495 on Feb. 4, increasing his stake ~2.1% — a sizable direct buy from the company’s top executive that can signal confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: Director David A. Greenblatt made two recent buys (413 shares on Feb. 3 at ~$463 and 87 shares on Feb. 4 at $500), modestly increasing his position — further insider accumulation from the board. SEC Form 4 – Greenblatt Purchases

Director David A. Greenblatt made two recent buys (413 shares on Feb. 3 at ~$463 and 87 shares on Feb. 4 at $500), modestly increasing his position — further insider accumulation from the board. Positive Sentiment: Director Steven W. Moster purchased 300 shares at ~$456 on Feb. 2, a roughly 11% increase in his holding — another board-level buy that supports the positive insider narrative. SEC Form 4 – Moster Purchase

Director Steven W. Moster purchased 300 shares at ~$456 on Feb. 2, a roughly 11% increase in his holding — another board-level buy that supports the positive insider narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: recent notes include upgrades and downgrades (one strong-buy, one buy, two holds) and a MarketBeat consensus target around $550 — useful context for valuation but not a clear directional catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on CVCO

Analyst coverage is mixed: recent notes include upgrades and downgrades (one strong-buy, one buy, two holds) and a MarketBeat consensus target around $550 — useful context for valuation but not a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (~95.6%) with only modest recent rebalancing reported — this can limit float-driven volatility but also concentrates the stock’s move on institutional flows. MarketBeat CVCO Profile

Institutional ownership is very high (~95.6%) with only modest recent rebalancing reported — this can limit float-driven volatility but also concentrates the stock’s move on institutional flows. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q1 results (Jan. 29) showed EPS of $5.58 vs. consensus $6.00 and revenue of $580.99M vs. $593.37M — a clear miss that temper­s near-term fundamentals and could pressure sentiment if margins or volumes soften further. Earnings Summary / Market Reaction

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 852,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,798,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 201,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,847,000 after buying an additional 198,256 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 737.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Cavco Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Cavco Industries to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

