Cibc Captl Mkts Upgrades Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) to Strong-Buy

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJ. CIBC raised Cardinal Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$9.56.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$104.82 million for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.625118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal has recently completed its first thermal SAGD project in Reford, Saskatchewan and has transitioned to the production phase of operations. The Company’s portfolio of conventional and SAGD project inventory offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

