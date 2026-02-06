Wrapped Bera Reaches 1-Day Volume of $774.92 Thousand (WBERA)

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bera token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bera has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $774.92 thousand worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,756.39 or 0.99167776 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bera Profile

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain. The official website for Wrapped Bera is berachain.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 0.39570343 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $724,841.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

